House member offices paid $342k in settlements over 4 years

House member offices paid $342k in settlements over 4 years

By: Associated Press December 19, 2017

Newly-released statistics show taxpayers paid more than $342,000 to settle workplace discrimination disputes at House lawmakers' offices between 2008 and 2012, including nearly $175,000 for eight settlements related to sexual harassment and sex discrimination accusations. The new numbers were released Tuesday by the House Office of Compliance, the taxpayer-funded office that handles the often-secret payouts to ...
