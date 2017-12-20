Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / It’s a done deal: Congress wraps up massive tax package

It’s a done deal: Congress wraps up massive tax package

By: Associated Press December 20, 2017

Congressional Republicans delivered an epic overhaul of U.S. tax laws to President Donald Trump on Wednesday, bringing generous tax cuts for corporations and the wealthiest Americans while providing smaller cuts for middle- and low-income families. In a re-vote due to a last-minute hiccup, the House passed the massive $1.5 trillion tax package that affects everyone's taxes ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo