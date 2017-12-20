Prosecutors can try to reinstate charges in ’15 Amtrak wreck

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The fight to reinstate criminal charges against the engineer in a deadly 2015 Amtrak derailment in Philadelphia will carry over into next year. A judge on Wednesday told prosecutors that she will review Brandon Bostian's case, and she set a hearing for February where prosecutors may have the chance to argue that the engineer should held ...