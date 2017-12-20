Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Prosecutors can try to reinstate charges in ’15 Amtrak wreck

Prosecutors can try to reinstate charges in ’15 Amtrak wreck

By: Associated Press December 20, 2017

The fight to reinstate criminal charges against the engineer in a deadly 2015 Amtrak derailment in Philadelphia will carry over into next year. A judge on Wednesday told prosecutors that she will review Brandon Bostian's case, and she set a hearing for February where prosecutors may have the chance to argue that the engineer should held ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo