South Carolina capital city bans bump stock rifle attachment

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Citing the deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas, South Carolina's capital city approved a ban on "bump stock" devices that allow semi-automatic weapons to mimic fully automatic guns. The measure was approved by Columbia City Council on Tuesday night. Mayor Steve Benjamin has said he thinks the city of 134,000 people is the first to ban ...