Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Bundys looking to clear charges, not start next land fight

Bundys looking to clear charges, not start next land fight

By: Associated Press December 22, 2017

A December mistrial marked a major step in favor of a family of ranchers accused of leading armed standoffs in two states to oppose U.S. control of vast stretches of land in the American West. But states' rights activist Cliven Bundy and his sons Ryan and Ammon Bundy are not clear of legal troubles and say ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo