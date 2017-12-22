Jury sides with plaintiff in pulmonary embolism case

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A Lincoln County court has rendered a $350,000 award to surviving family members in the case of a woman who perished after suffering what plaintiffs contended was an untreated pulmonary embolism. “She died under their care in the hospital,” said plaintiff’s attorney John Wallach. “She just kept getting worse.” The defendants argued that the treatment in question ...