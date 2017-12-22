Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Jury sides with plaintiff in pulmonary embolism case

Jury sides with plaintiff in pulmonary embolism case

By: David Baugher December 22, 2017

A Lincoln County court has rendered a $350,000 award to surviving family members in the case of a woman who perished after suffering what plaintiffs contended was an untreated pulmonary embolism. “She died under their care in the hospital,” said plaintiff’s attorney John Wallach. “She just kept getting worse.” The defendants argued that the treatment in question ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo