Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Local / Kansas City entertainment district to start weapon screening

Kansas City entertainment district to start weapon screening

By: Associated Press December 22, 2017

Kansas City's Westport bar and entertainment district has received permission to screen for weapons in an effort to reduce gun violence. The city council voted 8-5 Thursday in favor of a pair of ordinances that would allow the city to relinquish its ownership of sidewalks along the district's main corridors to the Westport Community Improvement District. ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo