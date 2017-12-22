Kansas City entertainment district to start weapon screening

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Kansas City's Westport bar and entertainment district has received permission to screen for weapons in an effort to reduce gun violence. The city council voted 8-5 Thursday in favor of a pair of ordinances that would allow the city to relinquish its ownership of sidewalks along the district's main corridors to the Westport Community Improvement District. ...