UMKC law school launches dean search

UMKC law school launches dean search

By: Jessica Shumaker December 22, 2017

Nearly a year after the announcement that Ellen Suni would step down from her post as dean of the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Law, the school has launched a search for its next dean. The full search committee, co-chaired by Professor David Achtenberg and Assistant U.S. Attorney Lajuana Counts, met for the first time ...
