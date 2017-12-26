Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
Attorney owes former client more than $900K, judge finds
An attorney who was placed on probation by the Missouri Supreme Court for ethical violations owes more than $900,000 to a former client. Christian County Circuit Judge Laura Johnson ruled in late July that the Law Offices of Anissa Bluebaum in Ozark committed malpractice against Paul Dunn, a handyman Bluebaum represented in several legal disputes over ...