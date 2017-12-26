Quantcast
Attorney owes former client more than $900K, judge finds

By: Alan Scher Zagier Special to Missouri Lawyers Weekly December 26, 2017

An attorney who was placed on probation by the Missouri Supreme Court for ethical violations owes more than $900,000 to a former client. Christian County Circuit Judge Laura Johnson ruled in late July that the Law Offices of Anissa Bluebaum in Ozark committed malpractice against Paul Dunn, a handyman Bluebaum represented in several legal disputes over ...
