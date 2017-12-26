Missouri college budgets likely to tie to outcomes

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A new proposal could tie 10 percent of currently dwindling state dollars to how well Missouri colleges produce graduates and keep costs down. Performance funding has been around for several years but was only tied to new money for higher education. The funding method was moot this year when there was no new money to give ...