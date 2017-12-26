Quantcast
Protest ordinance not unconstitutional, appellate court rules

By: Catherine Martin December 26, 2017

The Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District ruled December 19 that a St. Louis County ordinance that makes it unlawful to interfere with police officers is not unconstitutionally overbroad or vague. The ruling upholds a trial court that found the ordinance was not unconstitutional. But plaintiffs’ attorneys said the ruling was a partial win because ...
