Protest ordinance not unconstitutional, appellate court rules

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District ruled December 19 that a St. Louis County ordinance that makes it unlawful to interfere with police officers is not unconstitutionally overbroad or vague. The ruling upholds a trial court that found the ordinance was not unconstitutional. But plaintiffs’ attorneys said the ruling was a partial win because ...