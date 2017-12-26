Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / US jury acquits Peruvian defendant in FIFA bribery case

US jury acquits Peruvian defendant in FIFA bribery case

By: Associated Press December 26, 2017

A former South American soccer official was acquitted Tuesday of a corruption charge stemming from the FIFA bribery scandal after two others were convicted last week, capping a trial in which U.S. prosecutors sought to expose a culture of greed and corruption among the powerful men who oversee the world's most popular sport. Jurors found Manuel ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo