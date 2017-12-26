Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / US says it negotiated $285M cut in United Nations budget

US says it negotiated $285M cut in United Nations budget

By: Associated Press December 26, 2017

The U.S. government says it has negotiated a significant cut in the United Nations budget. The U.S. Mission to the United Nations said on Sunday that the U.N.'s 2018-2019 budget would be slashed by over $285 million. The mission said reductions would also be made to the U.N.'s management and support functions. The announcement didn't make clear ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo