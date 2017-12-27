Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Charity for foster children

Charity for foster children

By: Staff Report December 27, 2017

The Platte County Bar Association raised more than $6,000 for the Platte County Children's Trust at its annual Christmas party on Dec. 8. (From left) Jennifer Fain, the association’s past president; Karla Weigman, officer manager for the Platte County Juvenile Office; Rhonda Haight, Platte County Juvenile Officer; and Jennifer Dougan, the current bar association president, ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo