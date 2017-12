Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A woman who fell on wet stairs at a Poplar Bluff bank has been awarded a $100,000 verdict by a Ripley County jury. “We asserted two areas of negligence,” said plaintiff’s attorney Todd Hendrickson. “The stairs themselves were constructed with a slick red quarry tile on them, not covered and exposed to the elements, and the ...