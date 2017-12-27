Prosecutors demand 12-year prison term for Samsung heir Lee

Quantcast
By: Associated Press December 27, 2017

South Korean prosecutors on Wednesday demanded a 12-year prison term for Samsung's jailed billionaire heir, Lee Jae-yong, who maintained his innocence during an appeal of his conviction on bribery and other charges. In August, a lower court sentenced Lee to five years in prison for offering bribes to former South Korean President Park Geun-hye and her ...
