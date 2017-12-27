Quantcast
Snowy owl near St. Louis drawing lots of interest

By: Associated Press December 27, 2017

A young snowy owl is generating a lot of excitement near St. Louis. The species is only spotted in Missouri during mass migration years, which are known as irruptions. Missouri Department of Conservation ornithologist Sarah Kendrick told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that this year, there have been several reports of the distinctive owls in fields, along ...
