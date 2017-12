Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Mark Cole has joined Spencer Fane as of counsel in its health care practice in Overland Park, Kansas. Cole, previously of H&R Block, has extensive experience representing an array of health care companies. He earned his law degree at the University of Kansas and is a member of The Missouri Bar.