KC-area firm gets $65M settlement for fraud victims

KC-area firm gets $65M settlement for fraud victims

By: Alan Scher Zagier Special to Missouri Lawyers Weekly December 28, 2017

A Texas federal judge has approved a $65 million settlement for victims of a massive Ponzi scheme, $14 million of which will go to the suburban Kansas City law firm that sued insurers who didn’t pay individual investors for their losses. The settlement obtained by Kuckelman Torline Kirkland of Overland Park, Kansas was approved in May ...
