Rader added to firm name

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A Leawood, Kansas law firm added one of its partners to its name. Bartimus Frickleton & Robertson added Michael C. Rader to the firm name, becoming Bartimus Frickleton Robertson & Rader as of Jan. 1. Rader has been with the firm since 2003, and a partner since 2008. His practice includes wrongful death claims, professional negligence, trucking ...