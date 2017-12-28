Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Rader added to firm name

Rader added to firm name

By: Staff Report December 28, 2017

A Leawood, Kansas law firm added one of its partners to its name. Bartimus Frickleton & Robertson added Michael C. Rader to the firm name, becoming Bartimus Frickleton Robertson & Rader as of Jan. 1. Rader has been with the firm since 2003, and a partner since 2008. His practice includes wrongful death claims, professional negligence, trucking ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo