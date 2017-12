Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

When Winona "Jean" Schrieber became the first female St. Louis County police officer in 1957, her uniform had a brown skirt and high heels but no place to put her gun. So she kept it in her purse. Schrieber's role as a pioneer in the department was honored by St. Louis County officials to mark the 60th ...