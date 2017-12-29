Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Jury sides with care facility in case over interpreter

Jury sides with care facility in case over interpreter

By: Catherine Martin December 29, 2017

A federal jury recently sided with Delmar Gardens in a case that alleged the St. Louis County care facility violated a deaf patient’s rights by not providing her with an interpreter. The plaintiff, Betsy Bates, went to Delmar Gardens North for rehabilitation four days after a hip replacement surgery, which was done due to chronic pain, ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo