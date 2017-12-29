This tracker is for 2017. Stay tuned for the new edition, posted beginning January 2018.
|Bill Number
|Sponsor
|Description
|Status
|HB 95
|McGaugh
|
Changes the collateral source rule to limit plaintiffs’ claimed medical expenses to the amounts actually paid for medical care.
|
Passed Committee (S)
|HB 153
|Corlew
|
Changes standards for courts to admit testimony from expert witnesses.
|
Signed by Governor
|HB 156
|
Requires arbitrators, not courts, to decide the validity of arbitration agreements in employment disputes.
|
Passed Committee (H)
|HB 333
|DeGroot
|
Requires disclosure of information about trusts that could face claims in asbestos tort suits.
|
Passed Committee (H)
|HB 339
|DeGroot
|
Allows insurance companies to intervene in cases involving agreements under section 537.065.
|
Sent to Governor
|HB 452
|Austin
|
Defines the term “employee” in medical malpractice actions. The bill is a reaction to a 2014 appellate ruling.
|
Sent to Governor
|HB 459
|Kolkmeyer
|
Allows venue and jurisdiction to be reassessed when a seller is dismissed as a defendant from a products liability case.
|
Passed Committee (H)
|HB 460
|Kolkmeyer
|
Requires that proper venue must be established independently for each party before they can be joined.
|
Debated in Senate
|HB 461
|Kolkmeyer
|
Amends Supreme Court Rules to require that proper venue must be established independently for each party before they can be joined.
|Passed Committee (S)
|HB 462
|Kolkmeyer
|
Amends Supreme Court Rules to prohibit a party from intervening in a tort action if jurisdiction and venue can’t be established independently.
|Passed Committee (S)
|HB 463
|Kolkmeyer
|
Amends Supreme Court Rules to specify that a party’s joinder or intervention alone can’t establish a court’s jurisdiction or venue.
|Passed Committee (H)
|HB 550
|McGaugh
|
Changes the requirement to bring a whistleblower suit and requires a “motivating factor” standard in employment discrimination suits.
|
Heard in Committee (H)
|HB 552
|Austin
|
Requires a “motivating factor” standard in employment discrimination suits.
|
Heard in Committee (H)
|HB 573
|McGaugh
|
Sets requirements for making time-limited settlement demands.
|
Hearing Cancelled (S)
|HB 594
|McGaugh
|
Requires products liability suits to be brought within 10 years of when the product is first sold.
|
Introduced
|HB 598
|Cornejo
|
Limits contingency fees that private attorneys who contract with the state can receive.
|
Passed Committee (S)
|HB 641
|Miller
|
Requires the losing side in any civil action to pay the winning side’s attorneys’ fees.
|
Introduced
|HB 676
|Plocher
|
Changes the requirement to bring a whistleblower suit and requires a “motivating factor” standard in employment discrimination suits.
|
Heard in Committee (H)
|HB 689
|Mathews
|
Allows only the attorney general to pursue punitive damages against a defendant.
|
Introduced
|HB 890
|Mathews
|
Allows only the attorney general to pursue punitive damages against a defendant.
|
Passed Committee (H)
|SB 4
|Richard
|
Allows venue and jurisdiction to be reassessed when a seller is dismissed as a defendant from a products liability case.
|
Introduced
|SB 5
|Richard
|
Overhauls the Merchandising Practices Act and products liability law.
|
Passed committee (S)
|SB 31
|Emery
|
Changes the collateral source rule to limit plaintiffs’ claimed medical expenses to the amounts actually paid for medical care.
|
Sent to Governor
|SB 43
|Romine
|
Requires a “motivating factor” standard in employment discrimination suits.
|
Sent to Governor
|SB 45
|Romine
|
Requires arbitrators, not courts, to decide the validity of arbitration agreements in employment disputes.
|
Passed Committee (H)
|SB 66
|Schatz
|
Defines “maximum medical improvement” as the point at which an injured employee can no longer reasonably improve, and requires a “motivating factor” standard in employment discrimination suits.
|
Sent to Governor
|SB 76
|Munzlinger
|
Prohibits private nuisance suits against a permittee in compliance with a related government-issued permit.
|
Passed committee (S)
|SB 88
|Brown
|
Imposes a two-year statute of limitations for malpractice actions against veterinarians.
|
Sent to Governor
|SB 200
|Libla
|
Changes standards for courts to admit testimony from expert witnesses.
|
Passed Committee (S)
|SB 213
|Rowden
|
Sets requirements for making time-limited settlement demands.
|
Heard in Committee (H)
|SB 220
|Riddle
|
Requires products liability suits to be brought within 10 years of when the product is first sold.
|
Passed Committee (S)
|SB 237
|Rowden
|
Defines the term “employee” in medical malpractice actions. The bill is a reaction to a 2014 appellate ruling.
|
Passed Committee (H)
|SB 258
|Munzlinger
|
Requires that proper venue must be established independently for each party before they can be joined.
|
Passed Committee (S)
|SB 259
|Munzlinger
|
Amends Supreme Court Rules to prohibit a party from intervening in a tort action if jurisdiction and venue can’t be established independently.
|
Passed Committee (S)
|SB 260
|Munzlinger
|
Amends Supreme Court Rules to specify that a party’s joinder or intervention alone can’t establish a court’s jurisdiction or venue.
|
Passed committee (S)
|SB 261
|Munzlinger
|
Amends Supreme Court Rules to require that proper venue must be established independently for each party before they can be joined.
|
Passed Committee (S)
|SB 262
|Munzlinger
|
Amends Supreme Court Rules to require that a case against misjoined defendant must be transferred to a proper venue or dismissed.
|
Passed Committee (S)
|SB 290
|Schatz
|
Allows an employee to file a retaliation suit only if a worker’s compensation claim was the “exclusive cause” of his or her termination.
|
Passed Committee (S)
|SB 303
|Wieland
|
Allows insurance companies to challenge the reasonableness of agreements under section 537.065.
|
Passed Committee (S)
|SB 347
|Kraus
|
Requires disclosure of information about trusts that could face claims in asbestos tort suits.
|
Heard in Committee (S)
|SB 383
|Eigel
|
Eliminates joint liability, allowing defendants to be only severally liable for damages.
|
Passed Committee (S)
|SB 113
|Schatz
|
Requires a “motivating factor” standard for suits alleging retaliation after filing a workers’ compensation claim.
|
Passed Committee (H)
Save
Save
Save
Save