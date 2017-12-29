Bill Number Sponsor Description Status

HB 95 McGaugh Changes the collateral source rule to limit plaintiffs’ claimed medical expenses to the amounts actually paid for medical care. Passed Committee (S)

HB 153 Corlew Changes standards for courts to admit testimony from expert witnesses. Signed by Governor

HB 156 Corlew Requires arbitrators, not courts, to decide the validity of arbitration agreements in employment disputes. Passed Committee (H)

HB 333 DeGroot Requires disclosure of information about trusts that could face claims in asbestos tort suits. Passed Committee (H)

HB 339 DeGroot Allows insurance companies to intervene in cases involving agreements under section 537.065. Sent to Governor

HB 452 Austin Defines the term “employee” in medical malpractice actions. The bill is a reaction to a 2014 appellate ruling. Sent to Governor

HB 459 Kolkmeyer Allows venue and jurisdiction to be reassessed when a seller is dismissed as a defendant from a products liability case. Passed Committee (H)

HB 460 Kolkmeyer Requires that proper venue must be established independently for each party before they can be joined. Debated in Senate

HB 461 Kolkmeyer Amends Supreme Court Rules to require that proper venue must be established independently for each party before they can be joined. Passed Committee (S)

HB 462 Kolkmeyer Amends Supreme Court Rules to prohibit a party from intervening in a tort action if jurisdiction and venue can’t be established independently. Passed Committee (S)

HB 463 Kolkmeyer Amends Supreme Court Rules to specify that a party’s joinder or intervention alone can’t establish a court’s jurisdiction or venue. Passed Committee (H)

HB 550 McGaugh Changes the requirement to bring a whistleblower suit and requires a “motivating factor” standard in employment discrimination suits. Heard in Committee (H)

HB 552 Austin Requires a “motivating factor” standard in employment discrimination suits. Heard in Committee (H)

HB 573 McGaugh Sets requirements for making time-limited settlement demands. Hearing Cancelled (S)

HB 594 McGaugh Requires products liability suits to be brought within 10 years of when the product is first sold. Introduced

HB 598 Cornejo Limits contingency fees that private attorneys who contract with the state can receive. Passed Committee (S)

HB 641 Miller Requires the losing side in any civil action to pay the winning side’s attorneys’ fees. Introduced

HB 676 Plocher Changes the requirement to bring a whistleblower suit and requires a “motivating factor” standard in employment discrimination suits. Heard in Committee (H)

HB 689 Mathews Allows only the attorney general to pursue punitive damages against a defendant. Introduced

HB 890 Mathews Allows only the attorney general to pursue punitive damages against a defendant. Passed Committee (H)

SB 4 Richard Allows venue and jurisdiction to be reassessed when a seller is dismissed as a defendant from a products liability case. Introduced

SB 5 Richard Overhauls the Merchandising Practices Act and products liability law. Passed committee (S)

SB 31 Emery Changes the collateral source rule to limit plaintiffs’ claimed medical expenses to the amounts actually paid for medical care. Sent to Governor

SB 43 Romine Requires a “motivating factor” standard in employment discrimination suits. Sent to Governor

SB 45 Romine Requires arbitrators, not courts, to decide the validity of arbitration agreements in employment disputes. Passed Committee (H)

SB 66 Schatz Defines “maximum medical improvement” as the point at which an injured employee can no longer reasonably improve, and requires a “motivating factor” standard in employment discrimination suits. Sent to Governor

SB 76 Munzlinger Prohibits private nuisance suits against a permittee in compliance with a related government-issued permit. Passed committee (S)

SB 88 Brown Imposes a two-year statute of limitations for malpractice actions against veterinarians. Sent to Governor

SB 200 Libla Changes standards for courts to admit testimony from expert witnesses. Passed Committee (S)

SB 213 Rowden Sets requirements for making time-limited settlement demands. Heard in Committee (H)

SB 220 Riddle Requires products liability suits to be brought within 10 years of when the product is first sold. Passed Committee (S)

SB 237 Rowden Defines the term “employee” in medical malpractice actions. The bill is a reaction to a 2014 appellate ruling. Passed Committee (H)

SB 258 Munzlinger Requires that proper venue must be established independently for each party before they can be joined. Passed Committee (S)

SB 259 Munzlinger Amends Supreme Court Rules to prohibit a party from intervening in a tort action if jurisdiction and venue can’t be established independently. Passed Committee (S)

SB 260 Munzlinger Amends Supreme Court Rules to specify that a party’s joinder or intervention alone can’t establish a court’s jurisdiction or venue. Passed committee (S)

SB 261 Munzlinger Amends Supreme Court Rules to require that proper venue must be established independently for each party before they can be joined. Passed Committee (S)

SB 262 Munzlinger Amends Supreme Court Rules to require that a case against misjoined defendant must be transferred to a proper venue or dismissed. Passed Committee (S)

SB 290 Schatz Allows an employee to file a retaliation suit only if a worker’s compensation claim was the “exclusive cause” of his or her termination. Passed Committee (S)

SB 303 Wieland Allows insurance companies to challenge the reasonableness of agreements under section 537.065. Passed Committee (S)

SB 347 Kraus Requires disclosure of information about trusts that could face claims in asbestos tort suits. Heard in Committee (S)

SB 383 Eigel Eliminates joint liability, allowing defendants to be only severally liable for damages. Passed Committee (S)