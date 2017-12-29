Quantcast
Don't Miss

tort-tracker

This tracker is for 2017. Stay tuned for the new edition, posted beginning January 2018.

Bill Number   Sponsor Description Status
HB 95 McGaugh
Changes the collateral source rule to limit plaintiffs’ claimed medical expenses to the amounts actually paid for medical care.

Passed Committee (S)
HB 153 Corlew
Changes standards for courts to admit testimony from expert witnesses.

Signed by Governor
HB 156

Requires arbitrators, not courts, to decide the validity of arbitration agreements in employment disputes.
Passed Committee (H)
HB 333 DeGroot
Requires disclosure of information about trusts that could face claims in asbestos tort suits.

Passed Committee (H)
HB 339 DeGroot
Allows insurance companies to intervene in cases involving agreements under section 537.065.

 Sent to Governor
HB 452 Austin
Defines the term “employee” in medical malpractice actions. The bill is a reaction to a 2014 appellate ruling.

  Sent to Governor
HB 459 Kolkmeyer
Allows venue and jurisdiction to be reassessed when a seller is dismissed as a defendant from a products liability case.

Passed Committee (H)
HB 460 Kolkmeyer
Requires that proper venue must be established independently for each party before they can be joined.

Debated in Senate
HB 461 Kolkmeyer
Amends Supreme Court Rules to require that proper venue must be established independently for each party before they can be joined.
 Passed Committee (S)
HB 462 Kolkmeyer
Amends Supreme Court Rules to prohibit a party from intervening in a tort action if jurisdiction and venue can’t be established independently.
 Passed Committee (S)
HB 463 Kolkmeyer
Amends Supreme Court Rules to specify that a party’s joinder or intervention alone can’t establish a court’s jurisdiction or venue.
 Passed Committee (H)
HB 550 McGaugh
Changes the requirement to bring a whistleblower suit and requires a “motivating factor” standard in employment discrimination suits.

Heard in Committee (H)
HB 552 Austin
Requires a “motivating factor” standard in employment discrimination suits.

Heard in Committee (H)
HB 573 McGaugh
Sets requirements for making time-limited settlement demands.

Hearing Cancelled  (S)
HB 594 McGaugh
Requires products liability suits to be brought within 10 years of when the product is first sold.

Introduced
HB 598 Cornejo
Limits contingency fees that private attorneys who contract with the state can receive.

Passed Committee (S)
HB 641 Miller
Requires the losing side in any civil action to pay the winning side’s attorneys’ fees.

Introduced
HB 676 Plocher
Changes the requirement to bring a whistleblower suit and requires a “motivating factor” standard in employment discrimination suits.

Heard in Committee (H)
HB 689 Mathews
Allows only the attorney general to pursue punitive damages against a defendant.

Introduced
HB 890 Mathews
Allows only the attorney general to pursue punitive damages against a defendant.

 Passed Committee (H)
SB 4 Richard
Allows venue and jurisdiction to be reassessed when a seller is dismissed as a defendant from a products liability case.

Introduced
SB 5 Richard
Overhauls the Merchandising Practices Act and products liability law.

Passed committee (S)
SB 31 Emery
Changes the collateral source rule to limit plaintiffs’ claimed medical expenses to the amounts actually paid for medical care.

Sent to Governor
SB 43 Romine
Requires a “motivating factor” standard in employment discrimination suits.

Sent to Governor
SB 45 Romine
Requires arbitrators, not courts, to decide the validity of arbitration agreements in employment disputes.

Passed Committee (H)
SB 66 Schatz
Defines “maximum medical improvement” as the point at which an injured employee can no longer reasonably improve, and requires a “motivating factor” standard in employment discrimination suits.

Sent to Governor
SB 76 Munzlinger
Prohibits private nuisance suits against a permittee in compliance with a related government-issued permit.

Passed committee (S)
SB 88 Brown
Imposes a two-year statute of limitations for malpractice actions against veterinarians.

Sent to Governor
SB 200 Libla
Changes standards for courts to admit testimony from expert witnesses.

Passed Committee (S)
SB 213 Rowden
Sets requirements for making time-limited settlement demands.

Heard in Committee (H)
SB 220 Riddle
Requires products liability suits to be brought within 10 years of when the product is first sold.

Passed Committee (S)
SB 237 Rowden
Defines the term “employee” in medical malpractice actions. The bill is a reaction to a 2014 appellate ruling.

Passed Committee (H)
SB 258 Munzlinger
Requires that proper venue must be established independently for each party before they can be joined.

Passed Committee (S)
SB 259 Munzlinger
Amends Supreme Court Rules to prohibit a party from intervening in a tort action if jurisdiction and venue can’t be established independently.

Passed Committee (S)
SB 260 Munzlinger
Amends Supreme Court Rules to specify that a party’s joinder or intervention alone can’t establish a court’s jurisdiction or venue.

Passed committee (S)
SB 261 Munzlinger
Amends Supreme Court Rules to require that proper venue must be established independently for each party before they can be joined.

Passed Committee (S)
SB 262 Munzlinger
Amends Supreme Court Rules to require that a case against misjoined defendant must be transferred to a proper venue or dismissed.

Passed Committee (S)
SB 290 Schatz
Allows an employee to file a retaliation suit only if a worker’s compensation claim was the “exclusive cause” of his or her termination.

Passed Committee (S)
SB 303 Wieland
Allows insurance companies to challenge the reasonableness of agreements under section 537.065.

Passed Committee (S)
SB 347 Kraus
Requires disclosure of information about trusts that could face claims in asbestos tort suits.

Heard in Committee (S)
SB 383 Eigel
Eliminates joint liability, allowing defendants to be only severally liable for damages.

Passed Committee (S)
SB 113 Schatz
Requires a “motivating factor” standard for suits alleging retaliation after filing a workers’ compensation claim.

Passed Committee (H)

 

Save

Save

Save

Save

Order Reprints
Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo