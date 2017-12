Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The Missouri Legislature returns to the Capitol on Wednesday with a full slate of potential tort changes ready to go. Lawmakers began pre-filing bills on Dec. 1, and while there’s still plenty of time to introduce other measures or to rewrite what’s already proposed, the Republican majority’s priorities are taking shape.