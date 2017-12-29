Tax breaks cost St. Louis $17M in last fiscal year

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

An annual financial report for St. Louis says the city missed out on nearly $17 million in revenue during the last fiscal year because of property tax breaks meant to stimulate development. The annual assessment produced by the city comptroller's office quantified the value of the tax breaks. The report discloses the value of commonly used ...