Prosecutors don't have photo at heart of Greitens case

Prosecutors don’t have photo at heart of Greitens case

By: Associated Press February 28, 2018

St. Louis prosecutors do not have the photo at the heart of the indictment of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens but told a judge Wednesday that they plan to get it.
