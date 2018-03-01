Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Editor's Picks / Blind Pension Fund case settles for $21M

Blind Pension Fund case settles for $21M

By: Jessica Shumaker March 1, 2018

A long-running lawsuit over allegations of underpayments to beneficiaries of the state’s Blind Pension Fund has settled for $21 million. Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley announced the settlement Thursday. “This issue has been drawn out for over 10 years, and I am pleased an agreement has been reached without having to delay the issue any longer in ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo