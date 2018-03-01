Quantcast
Former Westar director joins Spencer Fane

By: Staff Report March 1, 2018

John C. Nettels has joined Spencer Fane as of counsel with the firm’s business litigation practice group in Kansas City. Nettels focuses on complex business, commercial and products liability cases. He has specific experience in representing aviation and aerospace companies and their insurers. Previously, Nettels was a partner with Stinson Leonard Street and served as the director ...
