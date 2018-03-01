Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / Court of Appeals, Southern District / Real Property : Condominium Lien –  UCA Amendment –  Retroactivity

Real Property : Condominium Lien –  UCA Amendment –  Retroactivity

By: Stephanie Maniscalco stephanie.maniscalco@molawyersmedia.com March 1, 2018

Four Seasons Racquet And Country Club Property Owners Association, Inc. v. Butler (MLW No. 71424/Case No. SD35091 – 11 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, Francis Jr., J.)

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo