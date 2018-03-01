Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Student protests resonate with Columbine shooting survivors

Student protests resonate with Columbine shooting survivors

By: Associated Press March 1, 2018

Patrick Neville was outside, sneaking off to smoke with friends, and avoided the outburst of gunfire at Columbine High School nearly two decades ago, but he did not dodge the heartbreak. A close friend died, and the anguish in his father's eyes is seared in Neville's memory. Samantha Haviland was fundraising in the cafeteria and froze, ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo