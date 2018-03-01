Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / TV ad aims to pressure Trump on transgender military service

TV ad aims to pressure Trump on transgender military service

By: Associated Press March 1, 2018

Activist groups are turning to television ads, including on President Donald Trump's go-to network, Fox News, to pressure the White House into allowing transgender people to keep serving in the military. Trump has pledged to ban transgender troops from serving. He'll be able to see the 30-second commercial as of Friday, when it starts airing on ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo