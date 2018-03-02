Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Editor's Picks / Lathrop Gage names director of legal recruiting

Lathrop Gage names director of legal recruiting

By: Staff Report March 2, 2018

Lathrop Gage has named Kelly Druten Green as its newly created director of legal recruiting. Green will manage the firm’s lateral partner and associate recruiting across its 10 offices nationwide, as well as on-campus interview and summer associate programs. She will be based in Kansas City. Green has spent nearly 20 years in the legal industry, including ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo