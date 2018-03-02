Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / MLW News Roundup / Missouri Capitol undergoing 2-year, $29B renovation project

Missouri Capitol undergoing 2-year, $29B renovation project

By: Associated Press March 2, 2018

Visitors to the Missouri Capitol will have to weave their way through a construction zone as the 100-year-old building undergoes of major renovation.Missouri_State_Capitol_Building

Crews were erecting metal fences Friday and dumping gravel on the Capitol lawn to serve as a staging area for heavy construction equipment during the project that will last until late 2020.

Workers will be erecting scaffolding around the building to repair cracked and crumbling stone on the exterior of the Capitol, from ground level to the top of the dome.

Chicago-based Bulley & Andrews Masonry Restoration has been awarded the $28.7 million contract.

An estimated 450,000 people visit the Capitol annually. It will remain open, though the south roadway will be closed and parking will be limited.

MOLW_newSubscription_web

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo