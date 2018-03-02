Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Local / Missouri court revives proposed power line

Missouri court revives proposed power line

By: Associated Press March 2, 2018

A Missouri appeals court has revived the potential for a high-voltage power line to carry wind energy from Kansas across Missouri to eastern states. An appeals panel said Tuesday that the Missouri Public Service Commission incorrectly rejected the power line by Clean Line Energy Partners last August. The commission had cited as precedent a western district appeals ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo