Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Local / Report: No laws broken by Greitens staff using secretive app

Report: No laws broken by Greitens staff using secretive app

By: Summer Ballentine Associated Press March 2, 2018

A report from Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley's office says it doesn't appear that fellow Republican Gov. Eric Greitens' staff violated records laws while using a secretive messaging app. According to the report, the attorney general "has not identified any basis" to conclude that Greitens' office broke state law by using the Confide app, although the ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo