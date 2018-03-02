Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Veterans with mental illnesses sue Navy over discharges

Veterans with mental illnesses sue Navy over discharges

By: Associated Press March 2, 2018

Navy and Marine Corps veterans of Iraq and Afghanistan with mental health problems were unfairly given less-than-honorable discharges by the Navy, preventing them from getting Veterans Affairs benefits and other support, according to a lawsuit filed Friday. The lawsuit filed in federal court in Connecticut seeks class-action status for thousands of Navy and Marine Corps veterans. ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo