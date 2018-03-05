Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / 1946 lynching: Investigations end, hope for answers lingers

1946 lynching: Investigations end, hope for answers lingers

By: Associated Press March 5, 2018

It was the summer of 1946 when two young black couples riding along a rural road were stopped by a white mob in Georgia at Moore's Ford Bridge, overlooking the Apalachee River. The mob dragged the victims from the vehicle, led them to the riverbank and shot them multiple times. The brazen lynching of the four ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo