Charity to aid probe into ‘misuse’ of resources by Greitens

A veterans’ charity founded by Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens says it will support an attorney general’s inquiry into “the misuse of our resources by the Greitens campaign,” following reports that Greitens used the charity’s donor list and email account as he launched his political career.

The president of The Mission Continues sent an email to supporters Monday evening assuring them that the charity did not authorize Greitens’ campaign to use its donor list. A charity spokeswoman said a similar statement would be posted to its website later Tuesday.

The Missouri attorney general’s office confirmed last week that it has an open inquiry into The Mission Continues under the state’s consumer protection and charitable reporting laws.

Federal tax law prohibits charities such as The Mission Continues from being involved in political campaigns on behalf of candidates, with penalties ranging up to the loss of their tax-exempt status. The legal consequences for individual charity directors are less clear.

Mission Continues President Spencer Kympton said in an email to supporters that Greitens’ campaign actions had disrupted the work of the charity he founded in 2007. Greitens stepped down as CEO in July 2014 but remained as a director through August 2015. He launched his exploratory committee for governor in February 2015.

The Associated Press first reported in October 2016 that Greitens’ campaign had obtained the charity’s donor list in early 2015 and raised about $2 million from those on it. The AP reported last week that Greitens also had used a Mission Continues email address to arrange political meetings in January 2015.

“Any use of The Mission Continues resources for any political or other unauthorized purpose would violate our policies and the trust we expect from each member of our staff,” Kympton said in the letter to the charity’s supporters. “If contacted, we will work to support the attorney general’s inquiry regarding the misuse of our resources by the Greitens campaign.”

Greitens faces troubles on several fronts. A St. Louis grand jury indicted him last month on a felony invasion-of-privacy charge for allegedly taking a nonconsensual photo of a partially nude woman with whom he was having an extramarital affair in 2015 and transmitting it in a way that could be accessed by a computer. A trial is set to begin May 14.

Meanwhile, a special Missouri House committee was to hold its first meeting Tuesday evening as it launches an investigation into the allegations against Greitens. Depending on the results, the House investigation could be used to initiate impeachment proceedings to try to remove Greitens from office.

Supporters of Greitens have started the nonprofit ERG Defense Fund to help pay for the governor’s legal defense, Michigan GOP Chairman Ron Weiser confirmed Tuesday. Weiser is listed as the fund’s director in IRS filings.