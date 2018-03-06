Quantcast
Court says suit against Thompson Coburn filed too late

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com March 6, 2018

St. Louis law firm Thompson Coburn cannot be sued for its alleged role in the Martin Sigillito Ponzi scheme because the statute of limitations has run out, the Court of Appeals Eastern District ruled on Tuesday.
