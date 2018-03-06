Quantcast
Schneiderjohn joins Armstrong Teasdale

By: Staff Report March 6, 2018

Robert L. Schneiderjohn has joined Armstrong Teasdale as an associate in its intellectual property practice. Prior to joining the firm, Schneiderjohn was a patent attorney in Minneapolis and San Francisco. Before that, he spent 15 years with IBM. Schneiderjohn previously worked for Armstrong Teasdale from 2012 to 2015. He earned his law degree from Saint Louis ...
