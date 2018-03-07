Quantcast
Ankrom & Ankrom join Kirksey Law Firm

By: Staff Report March 7, 2018

A father-and-son team have joined the Kirksey Law Firm in Bolivar. Charles G. Ankrom has had a private practice since 1982 and also served as Polk County prosecuting attorney for 16 years. In 2014, his son, Jesse, joined him as a partner. At the Kirksey Law Firm, Charles is 'of counsel' while Jesse is an associate ...
