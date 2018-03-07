Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Democrats would reverse some tax cuts to fund infrastructure

Democrats would reverse some tax cuts to fund infrastructure

By: Associated Press March 7, 2018

For Senate Democrats, voting against the Republican tax cuts that President Donald Trump signed into law wasn't opposition enough. Now they have a plan to reverse some of the tax breaks for corporations and the wealthiest Americans and put the money instead toward a $1 trillion infrastructure package. The proposal, unveiled Wednesday, is more campaign theme ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo