Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Local / Greitens adds another attorney to defense team

Greitens adds another attorney to defense team

By: Associated Press March 7, 2018

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has added another attorney to his defense team as he fights an invasion-of-privacy charge stemming from an extramarital affair.
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo