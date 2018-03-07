Quantcast
Street named next Southern District clerk

By: Staff Report March 7, 2018

The Missouri Court of Appeals Southern District said Monday that Craig Street will become its next clerk of the court. Street is the Springfield-based Southern District’s staff counsel. He will succeed Sandra Skinner, the first woman to serve as clerk of the Southern District. Skinner announced in January that she plans to retire on June 30 ...
