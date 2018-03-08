Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Associate judgeship open in St. Louis County

Associate judgeship open in St. Louis County

By: Staff Report March 8, 2018

The 21st Circuit Judicial Commission will meet April 19 to select finalists for an associate circuit vacancy on the St. Louis County Circuit Court. Attorneys are encouraged to apply for the position left open when Judge Mary Elizabeth Ott was elevated to the circuit bench in February. Applicants who previously applied for the vacancies created by ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo