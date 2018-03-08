Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Driver settles for $300K after Oregon County crash

Driver settles for $300K after Oregon County crash

By: Alan Scher Zagier Special to Missouri Lawyers Weekly March 8, 2018

A southern Missouri woman who was injured in March 2016 in a head-on collision with a pickup truck has settled a liability claim with the other driver’s insurer for $300,000. Kimberly C. Spencer, 58, of Thayer, was driving a 2015 Kia on southbound U.S. 63 in Oregon County when her vehicle was struck by a northbound ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo