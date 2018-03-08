Quantcast
House OKs bill requiring asbestos-trust claim disclosure

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com March 8, 2018

The Missouri House on Thursday approved a bill that backers say would require more transparency in asbestos litigation. The bill, approved 96-48, now heads to the Senate.
