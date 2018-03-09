Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Criminal Law : Post-Conviction Relief –  Untimely Motion –  Abandonment

Criminal Law : Post-Conviction Relief –  Untimely Motion –  Abandonment

By: Stephanie Maniscalco stephanie.maniscalco@molawyersmedia.com March 9, 2018

Where a defendant’s amended motion for post-conviction relief was untimely filed, and the motion court failed to make an independent inquiry into whether he was abandoned by counsel, the judgment is reversed and remanded for such a determination. Judgment is reversed and remanded. Staten v. State (MLW No. 71437/Case No. WD80303 – 5 pages) (Missouri Court of ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo