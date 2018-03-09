Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Editor's Picks / Family prevails over caregiver in estate case

Family prevails over caregiver in estate case

By: Alan Scher Zagier Special to Missouri Lawyers Weekly March 9, 2018

Within months of taking a job as caregiver for a retiree, Charles O. Byers had been named beneficiary on a warranty deed for the Warrensburg man’s farm house and 30 surrounding acres. By the time of Eugene F. Neer’s September 2014 death at 84, Byers was poised to inherit a seven-figure estate. Days after his death, ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo