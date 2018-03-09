Quantcast
Greitens attorneys suggest witnesses enticed to testify

By: Associated Press March 9, 2018

Republican Governor Eric Greitens. AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File

Attorneys for Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens want prosecutors to tell them whether they offered enticements to witnesses in the invasion-of-privacy case against him.

A motion filed Thursday by Greitens’ attorneys says there’s reason to believe that prosecutors enticed reluctant witnesses to testify by offering leniency or warning of possible charges or adverse actions against the witnesses if they did not.

A spokeswoman for St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the motion contained “baseless and false allegations.”

Greitens was indicted last month on a felony count for allegedly taking a nonconsensual photo of a woman who was at least partially nude and transmitting the image in a way that could be accessed by a computer.

He has acknowledged an extramarital affair but denied criminal wrongdoing.

